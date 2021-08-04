Veracity Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. 201,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $119.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

