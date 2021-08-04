Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 16,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

