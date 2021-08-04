Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,414,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

