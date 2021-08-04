Veracity Capital LLC Sells 27,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $105.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.