Veracity Capital LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

