Veracity Capital LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 211,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.