Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 160,429 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

