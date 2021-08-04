Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OEZVY. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$19.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

