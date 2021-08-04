Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 887,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.99. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Several research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

