VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $168.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,109.74 or 1.00012256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00071651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011461 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,902,055 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

