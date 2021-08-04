Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $186.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,846. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

