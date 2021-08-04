Veritaseum Price Reaches $17.16 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $17.16 or 0.00043817 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $36.88 million and $6,794.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.