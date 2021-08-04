Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Veritex worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

