Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Veritone updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $681.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 3.21.

Several brokerages have commented on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

