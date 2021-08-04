Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 599,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

