Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.1% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 38.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 51,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 66.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 184,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 345,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. 705,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $229.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

