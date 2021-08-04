Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 173,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

