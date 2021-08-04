Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.