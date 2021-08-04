Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 322,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $2,745,461 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

