Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO Sells $12,160.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 16,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VRNA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 40,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.