Verra Mobility (VRRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Verra Mobility to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRRM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,918. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

