Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.52

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and $129,900.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.49 or 0.06777617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.93 or 0.01378285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00129899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00585227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00356471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00298253 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,189,022 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

