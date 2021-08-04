Vertex (VERX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -49.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

