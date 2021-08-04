Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,207. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 78.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

