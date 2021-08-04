Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.
VRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,207. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.