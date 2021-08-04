Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

VRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,207. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.