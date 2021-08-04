Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. Verus International shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 737,007 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Verus International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRUS)

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

