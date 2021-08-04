Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.43 and last traded at $66.60. Approximately 3,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

