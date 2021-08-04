Viacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $143,001.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $143,001.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00360673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

