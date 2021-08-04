ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,522 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ViacomCBS worth $50,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $254,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 672,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,277. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

