ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 861,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408,277. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

