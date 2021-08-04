Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Viasat worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.75, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

