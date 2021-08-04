VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Sees Large Volume Increase

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 149,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,187,186 shares.The stock last traded at $29.54 and had previously closed at $30.26.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $111,255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

