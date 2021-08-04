VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.820-$1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

