Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.