Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 5,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.00. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

