Victoria M. Holt Sells 604 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.44. 36,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

