Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VOG stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 33,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.01. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £9.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Victoria Oil & Gas alerts:

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.