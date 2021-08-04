Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $180,656.67 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $180,656.67 and approximately $172.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

