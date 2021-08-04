VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0008

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, VIG has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $702,129.76 and $202.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,378,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

