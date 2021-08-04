Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

VKTX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.