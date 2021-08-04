Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $26.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 177.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

VFF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 65,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,242. The firm has a market cap of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of 468.23 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 103,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $166,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

