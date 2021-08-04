Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 177.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE VFF traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.72. 239,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,523. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.20 million and a PE ratio of -2,342.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.2298127 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

