Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 177.30% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE VFF traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.72. 239,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,523. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.20 million and a PE ratio of -2,342.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.2298127 earnings per share for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

