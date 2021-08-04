VINchain Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $230,732.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.82 or 0.00843429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00094697 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

