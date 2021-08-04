Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

