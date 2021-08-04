Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 45,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,396,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.63.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

