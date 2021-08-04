Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

