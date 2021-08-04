Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.