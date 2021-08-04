Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
