Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

