Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 6,188,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,936. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.28.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.
