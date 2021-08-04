Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 37,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,262,996 shares.The stock last traded at $23.96 and had previously closed at $25.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

